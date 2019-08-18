Pamper sessions for patients

Women undergoing treatment for cancer are being given the chance to take part in makeover sessions at a Lincolnshire hospital.

The pamper afternoons are run by the Look Good Feel Better charity at Lincoln County Hospital to help combat the visible side effects of cancer treatment.

During the two-hour workshops, women are treated to a number of different skin and beauty demos, in addition to receiving a gift bag containing donated products.

Lyn Tattersal, regional co-ordinator for Look Good Feel Better, said: “We run these workshops on the first Wednesday of every month. The charity started 25 years ago and we now operate in 138 hospitals across the UK.

“Each lady gets a bag full of beauty products which have been kindly donated by various cosmetic and toiletry companies and we go through a 12-step process which includes guidance on cleansing, moisturising and how to apply make-up.”

To learn more, visit www.lgfb.co.uk