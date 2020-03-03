Parkinson’s dance sessions on the grow

A programme of dance classes for people with Parkinson’s has expanded beyond its base in Sleaford to include two other sites in Lincolnshire.

Over the past couple of years, the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Sleaford, has been running dance classes for people with Parkinson’s.

The sessions – dubbed Dance for Parkinson’s – began as just a series of taster events.

Now, they have not only grown into regular classes in the town, but spread beyond it to include Grantham and Heighington, near Lincoln.

Across the three sites, more than 40 participants regularly attend the sessions.

The benefits are said to include improved core strength, posture, co-ordination and balance, plus psychological and social rewards.

The classes are run by Emily Luce, a dance development officer for artsNK Dance (part of the NCCD).

Emily set them up after spotting a lack of such support in the county.

She said: “It’s amazing to see some of the changes within the participants after a session!

“People generally seem to leave class a little taller, with more ease of movement and will often tell me how much better they feel after the session, both physically and a with a more positive outlook for the day ahead.

“Participants have grown in confidence and as a group we’ve formed a great support network.”

Barry Ulliott, who has attended the classes since 2019 at The NCCD was surprised at the positive impact regular dance has had on his health and wellbeing.

“What, me have dance lessons? Not likely, but I did and have not regretted it,” he said. “The movements are focused on specific areas where we Parkinson’s sufferers tend to be vulnerable and really do help with my movement. Emily and her team make the session fun and meeting people with something in common also helps.”

To find out more about the classes or to book onto a session, email dance@nccd.org.uk