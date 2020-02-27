Pressure builds over Grantham A&E closure

The leader of the Lincolnshire Independents group on North Kesteven District Council is calling on the authority to add pressure to see Grantham A&E re-opened at nights, and plans for the future of the hospital finally revealed.

Coun Marianne Overton is seeking full council backing for her motion when it meets on March 3, requesting Council Leader Richard Wright, to write to John Turner, Accountable Officer for South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning group, and Andrew Morgan, Chief Executive of United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust to publish the results of the Healthy Conversation consultation which was held last year as soon as possible.

She also wants them to go out to public consultation with their preferred options for the future of Grantham Hospital, re-open its A&E 24 hours a day as soon as practicable and explain how emergency provision is going to be provided for the increasing population.

She says the rural landscape of Lincolnshire poses particular concerns: “Quite simply, if the Grantham service is closed permanently, it raises public concern for the time taken for a patient with a life threatening condition being transferred over a longer distance to an already stretched facility in Lincoln.”

The Grantham emergency department was controversially closed at nights by the hospital trust back in August 2016 on a “temporary basis” but has not been reopened.

Andrew Morgan, chief executive of ULHT, said last week he wants to go out to public consultation on the future of the A&E this year.

He said: “I don’t want this topic festering forever.”

Health bosses suggested last March that the department could become an urgent treatment centre, against the wishes of local campaigners and South Kesteven District Council has also called on hospital officials to end the uncertainty and go out to consultation. Lincolnshire County Council’s leader, Martin Hill will also write to health bosses calling for the A&E to be reopened 24/7.

The acute services review, which is being led by Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership, will look at changes to hospital services across the county. The proposals are estimated to cost around £450 million over the next decade, with “suggested changes” in the acute services review costing £52 million alone.