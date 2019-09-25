Raise a cup for Macmillan’s big coffee morning!

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is Macmillan’s biggest fundraising event, when people all over the UK host their own coffee mornings and donations on the day are made to Macmillan.

Most events in the Sleaford area will be on Friday September 27 aimed at supporting more people living with cancer.

Sleaford Town Council will be holding a Coffee and Cake Morning on Tuesday October 1 at the Town Hall in Navigation Yard from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

The date was chosen to coincide with Lincolnshire Day and the flag will be flying at the Town Hall on the day.

Sleaford Library will be holding a Macmillan coffee morning from 10am to 12noon on September 27.

PSS Shared Lives will be holding a coffee morning from 10am-12noon at their offices on the third floor of the National Centre for Craft and Design in Sleaford.

Louise Roberts will be hosting a coffee morning at Roberts Tyres in Northgate, Sleaford from 10am to 1pm on Friday.

Navigation House in Navigation Yard, Seaford, will also be open for coffee on Friday from 12noon to 4pm.

Anwick Garden Centre cafe will host a Macmillan fundraiser at 2.30pm on Friday, while on Saturday there will be a coffee morning and autumn fair with live music, stalls and food at Billingborough Village Hall from 10am to 2pm.