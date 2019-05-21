See photos as Lincoln City hero Danny Cowley helps launch new gym in Metheringham

Promotion-winning Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley kindly agreed to open a new gym just set up in Metheringham by a pair of local postmen.

The event on Sunday saw crowds of well-wishers and locals keen to take a look at the Metheringham Gym facilities on Moorland Trading Estate, as well as meet Danny.

New gym opening on Morlands Industrial estate, Metheringham, by Lincoln City FC manager Danny Cowley. danny Cowley opeing the gym. EMN-190520-111940001

Friends Graeme Theodore and Ian Greaves (pictured with Danny testing out the equipment) are behind the business after coming up with the idea in October.

Graeme said they are both passionate about fitness and explored the idea, settling on Metheringham as the ideal venue to serve a need for those not wanting to travel as far as the bigger towns of Sleaford and Lincoln.

Graeme said: “The planning officers had recommended the change of use for refusal and we had to go to speak at the planning committee at North Kesteven District Council.”

He thanked local councillors John Money and Rob Kendrick for backing their plans along with 59 letters of support from the community meaning the scheme was approved 11 votes to one.

New gym opening on Morlands Industrial estate, Metheringham, by Lincoln City FC manager Danny Cowley. EMN-190520-111951001

Then it was all hands on deck and long hours from friends and family to get the empty unit prepared in two weeks for the official opening.

Grame said: “The turnout for the opening blew us away. Ian is a friend of Danny’s and he said he would be privileged to open our gym.”

The pair have still had their current work commitments to maintain as postmen.

They now plan to build up membership from the 1,000 Facebook likes they have received and they will later look to add classes too at another venue.

New gym opening on Morlands Industrial estate, Metheringham, by Lincoln City FC manager Danny Cowley. L-R Cllr Sally Wilson - chairman of Metheringham PC, Graeme Theodore, Cllr Nick Byatt - Parish and District Councillor, Ian Greaves. EMN-190520-112004001

“The support has been immense,” said Graeme.

New gym opening on Morlands Industrial estate, Metheringham, by Lincoln City FC manager Danny Cowley. L-R Wayne Wright and Chris Aspro with joint owner Graeme Theodore. EMN-190520-111847001