Sexual health service ‘outstanding’

A sexual health service helping people in the Sleaford and wider Lincolnshire area has just been awarded as ‘outstanding’.

Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health Service (LiSH) was given the top rating by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), who commission the service.

The report from LCC highlights categories as ‘outstanding’ including: ‘Assessment and Support Planning’, ‘Safeguarding and Protection from Abuse’ and ‘Clinical Effectiveness’.

This review has evidenced good practice within the LiSH service as well as the outstanding feedback regarding staff and clinical care. It also exemplifies the hard work undertaken to engage with partners, especially with regards to young people, and outreach to communities and organisations. This includes extensive engagement with hard-to-reach areas and vulnerable people, in addition to the work that was developed around a mobile unit visiting schools across the county.

Cheryl Kern, matron for specialist services at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), who manages the LiSH service, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the service has been rated as ‘outstanding’.

“This is a reflection of the hard work and dedication put in by every single member of the LiSH team.”

LiSH provides confidential and non-judgmental advice, testing and treatment for all aspects of sexual health, including contraception. To book an appointment, call 01522 309309 or go online to www.lincolnshire sexualhealth.nhs.uk