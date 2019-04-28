Sleaford Lionesses have made donations to good causes

After a highly successful coffee morning last month, the Sleaford and District Lioness Club welcomed Lauren Alexander from Marie Curie to its meeting to receive a cheque for £250 (pictured top).

She told members some moving information about the work of the charity, which provides care and support to people with terminal illnesses and their families.

The Lionesses report they are keen to do another event next year for the organisation.

Still on the subject of charity, the group recently visited the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance to present a sum of £750 to the cause (pictured bottom). The sum was raised at the Elvis Night.

On Friday, the Lionesses visited the new British Heart Foundation shop, in Sleaford, to present a cheque for £500, partly raised at their Easter quiz night.