Sleaford school plays down coronavirus fears over ski trip students

A Sleaford school is allaying parent fears after some students returning from a half term ski trip to northern Italy were sent home to self-quarantine in light of the latest government advice regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Students from St George’s Academy went on a week-long trip to the ski resort of Santa Catarina last week and principal of the academy, Laranya Caslin has said they are following the latest guidance from the NHS regarding anyone from the UK who may have visited northern Italy north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini which is now in ‘lockdown’.

Mrs Caslin has written to parents saying: “Firstly, the lockdown area involves the isolation of 10 small towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto. The ski trip did not stay in any of these towns and the journey did not involve stopping off in Italy, and so we have been advised and reassured that there is no need for a mass isolation of all involved.

“The ski trip did, however, stay in Northern Italy and so the guidance as regards that is that if you develop any symptoms, however mild, you should stay indoors at home, avoid contact with other people immediately and call NHS 111. You do not need to follow this advice if you have no symptoms.”

She said symptoms are fever, a cough and shortness of breath. There was one student who went on the trip with a common cold and others caught that cold, or similar, during the trip.

She added: “Some students have felt sick or had sore throats in school today (Monday) and have been sent home, and it is likely that they have one of the other confirmed illnesses from the trip.

“We will obviously be completely supportive of parents who wish to exercise a higher level of caution than others, for whatever reason. We can also arrange for work to be sent home if your child is well enough to do work, and does not want to fall behind.”

Mrs Caslin said: “This is the official guidance as regards schools action on suspected cases and I should reiterate that, at present, the students who are unwell are displaying symptoms of a common cold rather than coronavirus, but in some cases are being told by NHS111 to self-isolate anyway.”

She said they have been advised there is no need to close the school or send other pupils or staff home while anyone affected is being tested.

If a student or member of staff at the school is confirmed as having the Coronavirus, the school will be contacted by the local Public Health England team who will advise on next steps.