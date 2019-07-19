Slimmer to help others shed the pounds

A slimmer who shed 2st 8.5lb is using her success to shape a new career helping other people realise their weight loss dreams too.

Wendy Henry (above), of Sleaford, joined her local Slimming World group 16 months ago, and dropped from 12st 13.5lbs to 10st 5.5lbs.

Now, she is set to become a consultant for the organisation after being trained in the role.

She said: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight, but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing 2st 8.5lbs and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight, and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.”

Explaining the value of a support group in a weight loss journey, she said: “When I first came to group I honestly thought I would stick at it for six weeks, then do the rest at home, that completely changed once I walked through those doors – its like joining a family. Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant Emily and group.”

Wendy’s Slimming World group will be held at Heckington Village Hall every Monday from 5.30-7.30pm from July 29.

For more information or to join Wendy’s group, pop along next Monday or call her on 07834 240181.