Slimmers boost cancer charity

Slimmers from across the Sleaford area have turned their loss of pounds to a gain in pounds for charity.

Slimming World groups in Sleaford, Metheringham, Ancaster, Navenby and Billinghay have collected a whopping 250 bags of clothes to raise £7,500 for Cancer Research UK.

The members were said to be ‘so confident’ that they wouldn’t put the weight back they had lost, that they donated all their larger sized clothes to the cause.

Shoes, accessories and some homeware items were also donated as part of the Big Golden Slimming World Clothes Throw.

The bags will be donated to local Cancer Research UK shops as part of the national fundraising campaign, which this year goes ‘gold’ as Slimming World celebrates its 50th birthday year. As part of the Big Golden Slimming World Clothes Throw, anyone who finds a special golden bag is in with a chance to win a VIP shopping and makeover experience. The Sleaford and Billinghay groups found several bags.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Each of the filled bags is worth around £33 to the charity, and this year’s campaign is aiming to beat the total raised in 2018 – an incredible £3 million in just two weeks. Since 2012, the partnership has generated more than £12 million worth of stock.

As well as fundraising, the partnership between Slimming World and Cancer Research UK aims to raise awareness of the links between obesity and cancer.

Chris Brankin, who runs the Sleaford Jermyn Street and Sleaford St Botolph’s Slimming World groups, and Pam Morris, who runs the Metheringham and Billinghay Slimming World Groups, said they are ‘delighted’ to have raised so much money for charity.

“We can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect – and the fact we found some gold ones too, I can’t wait to see if any of our members are winners,” they said. “We knew our members were amazing, but we didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort – wow.

“Seeing members donate their too-big clothes is just the cherry on top for us as consultants.”

They added: “We are so proud of our members and their efforts. They really do put their heart into everything they do. Whether it’s their weight loss, supporting each other each week or raising money for charity. They continually blow us away.”

l For more details about the Sleaford Slimming World groups, call Chris Brankin on 07976 901343.