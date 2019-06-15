Teenager set for city ceremony

An award-winning cadet from Billinghay has been chosen to take part in a prestigious Guard of Honour ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Jazmyne Evans, 17, was recently named as St John Ambulance District Cadet of the Year for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Now the youngster is to perform the honour on June 22 as part of the health charity’s St John’s Day celebrations, which include a service in the cathedral - and a day of activities in nearby Paternoster Square.

Talking of her role in the Guard of Honour, Jazmyne said: “It is a huge privilege to be able to line the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral along with my fellow Cadets of the Year representing our organisation at a major public event.”

Jazmyne is a volunteer with the St John Ambulance Sleaford Cadet unit, which is open to 10 to 17-year-olds. She was awarded District Cadet of the Year 2019 after winning a selection event. She will join a number of fellow District Cadets of the Year from counties around England, along with a contingent of cadets from London, to make up the Guard of Honour greeting the Lord Mayor of the City of London on his arrival.

The teenager keeps busy outside of her role with the charity. When she’s not learning about dealing with injuries, she’s creating them - with special effects make-up.

She has already put her gruesome creative skills to the test, providing gory special effects for major companies to create realistic scenarios for medical professionals. This has helped others to learn more about the mechanism of injuries and how to deal with major trauma such as haemorrhages and amputation.

After finishing Lincoln College, Jazmyne plans to choose between going into stage management at Rose Bruford University in London - or studying special effects make-up for casualty simulation exercises, with the ambition of working in the West End in the future.

At college she has completed her Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and achieved grade three on the saxophone. She is a course representative at college and a well-known first aider in the building.

As District Cadet of the Year, Jazmyne has already attended the opening of two new volunteer units recruiting many new Badgers (aged seven to 10) and cadets and taught at the Badger residential event at Parva House.

She has also been to London to help establish a Cadet plan for the Health Cadets Programme and has attended the first of four Regional Youth Forum meetings.

