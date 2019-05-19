VE Day celebration at Sleaford care home

Residents at a Sleaford care home were treated to a 1940s themed day of celebrations.

To mark VE Day on May 7, staff at Ashdene Care Home in Eastgate dressed up in 1940s costume and served the residents with traditional 1940s fare of faggots or corn beef hash for lunch followed by bread and butter pudding.

Vocalist Tara Stafford-Allen was hired to perform songs from the era too.

The home’s manager Jilly Hunt said: “There was lots of singing along that evoked happy memories and some happy tears.

“We had fish and chips from Scoffer’s for tea followed by jelly and ice-cream.”

Pictured are Jilly and some of the other staff and Tara the singer in their period outfits in the residents’ lounge.

Photo supplied.