Volunteer is needed for Talking Newspaper

A service helping the visually impaired in the Sleaford area to stay informed about local news is in danger of having to reduce its service - due to a lack of volunteers.

Sleaford and Area Talking Newspaper has been providing a weekly service to local blind and visually handicapped people for 35 years - but the regular service is now under threat.

Chairman Howard Sanders explained: “We need five teams to run efficiently, but due to illness, one of our team leaders has had to retire and so far we cannot find a replacement.

“Without this position the team cannot function.

“The team leader is only required every five weeks on average.”

The role involves selecting the articles to be read from the local newspapers, preparing a schedule for the recording (which takes around three hours) and then contributing to the actual recording, which is done on a Wednesday evening.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the talking newspaper should contact Howard for details by calling 01529 414047.