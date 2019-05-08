Week-long celebrations for Lincolnshire NHS nurses, midwives and operating theatre staff

Nurses, midwives and operating theatre staff from across Lincolnshire's hospitals are joining forces to celebrate their professions as part of a trio of awareness days.

International Day of the Midwife (IDM), International Nurses Day (IND) and National Operating Department Practitioner Day (ODP) are being marked by staff from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) as part of a week-long programme of events.

Cake offerings by NHS staff at Lincolnshire hospitals.

International Day of the Midwife took place on Sunday May 5, with IND and ODP Day following close behind on Sunday May 12 and Tuesday May 14 respectively.

ODPs include health professionals who work in theatres, including recovery and anaesthetic departments.

To celebrate, staff from ULHT have organised a number of events to promote the vital role they play across the local NHS.

Last week, midwifery staff at Lincoln and Boston hosted drop-in events for fellow colleagues and patients, promoting their professions. These included a ‘meet your midwife’ opportunity, tombola and some eye-catching maternity-themed cake stalls.

At the weekend, Lincoln staff also took control of a local Park Run, helping to marshal and patrol the event, in a further bid to boost their profile.

ULHT Midwife, Michelle Harkness said: “Every week midwives, doctors and nurses attend the Park Run, either in a running or volunteer role. We all love it and always have a great time.

“We’re also guilty of spreading some Park Run fever onto some of our patients as we feel this is a great way to encourage good health and wellbeing within all the families we look after.”

A pinnacle of the celebrations this week is a special ‘bake-off’ style contest - the great ULHT baking competition – which has been organised for all hospital staff to help mark the occasions.

Events are being held at County Hospital, Louth and in the restaurants at Pilgrim (Boston), Lincoln and Grantham hospitals on Wednesday 8, Thursday 9 and Friday 10 May respectively, from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Staff have been invited to bake a cake, to be judged by a panel of the Trust’s Board of Directors and senior nursing team, and Director of Nursing at ULHT, Michelle Rhodes said it was a great opportunity to bring staff together.

“We have some truly wonderful nursing, midwifery and support staff working within the Trust, so what better way to celebrate than a cake and a cuppa on your break,” said Michelle.

“Staff are working hard around the clock on our wards and departments, so we are inviting them pop along and sample some of the cakes themselves.

“It’s a chance for all staff to get together and celebrate these important international and national awareness days.”

For more information follow #IDM2019, #NursesDay2019 and #ODPDay on Twitter.