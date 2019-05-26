‘Wellbeing’ on agenda at Grantham Hospital

A free meeting to learn how to combat stress and improve your wellbeing is taking place at Grantham Hospital next month.

Beat-It East Midlands will put relaxation at the top of their agenda when they meet at the hospital on Wednesday, June 5, from 6pm.

The wellbeing team will beconsidering how stress affects the heart and explore ways in which we can mitigate the stress response.

Gini Dellow, founder and group lead, said “As Beat-It approaches its fifth birthday, we are becoming more and more aware of the way different aspects of our life are pressing in and causing problems beyond our control. Stress is an everyday word nowadays, and it has been known for some time that being overly stressed places a burden on us. At this meeting we will be exploring the biological basis of stress but in a fun and informative way coming up with strategies that really help people relax.”

The evening will provide a mix of information and a chance to meet others with heart conditions.

The event is free to attend and is not limited to Grantham patients but those who live further afield as well.

People wanting to attend need to register either by calling Gini on 07539 936464, or by emailing info@beatiteast midands.co.uk.

The meeting will be followed two weeks later by the group’s first ‘Heart and Sole’ walk for health. This will be on June 22, at 10am, in the Lion Gates of Belton Park. It has been arranged by the newly formed peer support network team of members.

A spokesman added: “Anyone attending should be confident that they are fit enough to walk as there will not be clinical cover and those joining in will do so at their own risk.

“It should, however, prove to be an invigorating and enjoyable meander through the beautiful parkland following by the opportunity to buy refreshments.”

More details go online to www.beatiteastmidlands.co.uk