What a generous gesture - dentist donates £1,000 to Sleaford charity in birthday gift

A Sleaford dental practice is celebrating its owner’s birthday by donating £1,000 to a local charity for young people with autism and additional needs.

Dentist Dr Kajal Bathia took over the existing practice in Clover House on Boston Road eight years ago last week and rebranded it as Sleaford Smile Centre.

To celebrate her birthday she invited Facebook followers to share a celebratory post and she would donate £5 per share to Sleaford’s Rainbow Stars disability support hub.

The response has been overwhelming. She said: “The original target was just to hit 100 shares. That was exceeded in an hour!

“I doubled it to 200 shares which is worth £1,000 for this great cause. It was hit with little effort! Thank you all for sharing!”

Dr Bathia added: “Jane Peck provides a support network to those families that need it...if that’s you, why not contact her today?”

Jane was bowled over by the generous donation, saying: “It’s £1000 and we are overwhelmed, Sleaford community at its best again, supporting local - a beautiful gesture.”