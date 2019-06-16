Widening support for people living with dementia

Sleaford Dementia Support is looking to develop a number of ideas for new groups and services made possible by recent charitable donations.

The locally-based charity began groups for people with dementia and their carers back in 2017, starting an activity group and then a carer’s plus group open only to carers of people with dementia.

They have now received sizeable donations from Elite Fish and Chips and the retired chairman of North Kesteven District Council Geoff Hazelwood who fundraised during the last year.

The network is now considering starting up a group especially for people diagnosed with early onset dementia in their 30s, 40s, 50s or 60s.

Secretary Rebecca Mezzo says: “Everyone’s experience will be unique and we would like to hear from people living in Sleaford or surrounding villages with a diagnosis who might be interested in starting a support group.”

It would be for group members to shape how to meet and what they would spend their time doing.

Other ideas that have come forward are a singing group or dementia choir.

Give your views by emailing sleafordds@gmail.com or commenting on Facebook Sleaford Dementia Support or calling Rebecca on 07761 610664.