A few images and video highlights from Saturday's main ring entertainment at the Heckington Show 2019!

The first day of this year's Heckington Show has been dogged by persistent rain but Sunday's events are already in full swing, so don't miss out.

Looking back at some of the highlights, we have a few images from the start of the 10 mile road race event, which saw a large field set off from the main ring before receiving a soaking in a downpour which lasted for much of the run.

The start of the Heckington Show 10 mile road race.

Cycling continued throughout in the main ring, while the children's athletics races were held, ingeniously, under the cover of the empty livestock tent, with the youngsters having to balance beanbags on their heads to keep things at a safe pace! All great fun.

Dedicated showgoers still came out to see the sights, dressing for the weather, but one or two things had to be called off, including the Leicester Tigers Big Boot display and the Silver Stars parachute drop into the main ring due to poor weather conditions.

Then we also have thrills and spills from some of the main ring entertainment - the extreme sport of 'Horseboarding' - which was introduced to the crowd which quickly grew to view the spectacle.

Horse riders towed skate boarders around a course in the arena to complete it cleanly in the quickest time, sometimes with spectacular results!

The Blighty Belles sing 1940s tunes at the Concert Marquee.

The day was rounded off with the firework concert featuring the Sleaford Concert Band and Madness tribute band, Gladness.

Today (Sunday) will see the popular showjumping events, the Romford Pipe Band and the Backdraft wheelie pulling fire engine in the ring. In the outer rings, check out the livestock judging events and a full day's entertainment at the music marquee. There will also be the presentations of cups and prizes at the horticultural, produce, art and crafts tents.

Produce in the horticulture tent inspected at Heckington Show.

