A second term for President

Sleaford and District Lioness Jackie Creedon finished two very successful years as President with a brilliant Charity Golf Day at Sleaford Golf Club.

She has emphasised the ‘service’ nature of the organisation this year, helping local school children to prepare cakes for their fete, Santa with his rounds to visit local children, providing lunch at a Laffletics event, Christmas party tea at Rainbow Flyers group for autistic children and knitting Remembrance poppies for a local care home.

During the year, Jackie has emphasised having fun while fund raising with a variety of events.

These have allowed donations to: The British Heart Foundation, Tiny Tickers, Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes, Laffletics, Diabetes Children’s Unit at Lincoln Hospital, Books for 11 local Primary School libraries and a number of local other groups and individuals.

Fellow Lioness Pam Kyte said she is thrilled to have taken over the helm for a second time.

She has been a member for 19 years and she wants the Lionesses to continue having fun while providing service and much needed help to local causes.

The club has already organised some social activities and members are planning a fund raising evening with Elvis on October 27, along with another Charity Golf Day on June 7, 2019. Call 01529 306427. They are like minded women aged 18 upwards who meet on the third Thursday of each month at the Solo Club, Sleaford.