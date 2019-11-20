Alcohol-free pub landlady for HART

A Ruskington woman resisted temptation and stayed off the booze for a month for charity - despite being the landlady of her local pub.

Andrea Newman, 54, has raised £500 for locally based Hollies Animal Rehoming Trust by staying ‘sober for October’ while continuing to run The Red Lion in Ruskington.

Liza Yeaman of HART with Ruskington's Knit , Stitch, Create and Craft group, based at The Red Lion, who are making items to sell on the charity's stall. EMN-191118-180100001

Andrea has also nominated the Trust as her pub’s charity of the year and already raised money through a quiz night and a family fun day in the summer to name a few.

She agreed to be sponsored to not touch a drop for a month, admitting that she does like a glass of wine now and again.

She said: “The first week was the hardest, I felt I would be failing the charity if I slipped up, and with the support of customers and family I was determined not to let them down - and you feel so much healthier too.”

Andrea made great use of a range of alcohol-free beers too.

The Trust’s fundraising co-ordinator Liza Yeaman said: “It is remarkable for a pub landlady. It is nice that local businesses are supporting us as a local charity.

“We are very small with nine on the committee, so everything helps.

“We have been going for eight years and have rescued in excess of 300 animals. We currently have 18 in our care - cats, dogs and rabbits - one seven year old dog called Fudge will celebrate her first anniversary of being in kennels.”

They are fundraising tirelessly, needing about £1,000 a month to cover vet and kennel fees.

On December 4-6 they have a stall on Lincoln Christmas Market selling crafts made by the Ruskington Knit, Stitch, Create and Craft group which meets in the pub every Thursday. She hopes to raise around £2,500.