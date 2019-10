Sleaford Town Council last Wednesday announced the winners of its Best Kept Allotment competition for its tenants at The Drove and Millfield Terrace, in memory of former Mayor and allotment user Gordon Blythe.

His widow, Kathy (left) attended to present the trophy to winners Tim and Irene Bright, with deputy mayor Anthony Brand.

Other winners were Mr Johnson. Mrs Weston, Mr Ridley, Mr and Mrs Marsden, Mr and Mrs Walters and Mr Clark were highly commended.