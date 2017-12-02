Awarded for being best kept in county

The Campaign to Protect Rural England has officially presented Heckington with its award for winning the large village section of the Lincolnshire Best Kept Village and Small Towns Competition.

Gerald Taylor from the CPRE presented the plaque and certificate to parish council representatives in Heckington last week after the village beat nine others in its class.

The village last won the contest in 1984. (Also this year Leasingham won the medium sized village class and Coleby came runner up in the small villages section).

Former councillor Midge Collins had generated support from villagers after several years’ absence from the competition.

From left are pictured parish clerk Julie Hudson, Gerald Taylor, Councillors Jan Palmer, Andy Garlick and Dave Couzens, and John Twidle - chairman of the Allotment Association.