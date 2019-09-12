Beerfest will have plenty of oompah!

Sleaford Oktoberfest, Sleaford’s premier beer and music festival, is back, proudly managed by a local charity, Sleaford and District Round Table.

They only have 11 volunteer members but have been preparing to make sure this year’s event is bigger and better than ever.

The Round Table started the festival in 2011 at the Rugby Club, but after three years realised they had outgrown the premises. Now at Boston Road Recreation Ground, the event is closer to the town and within walking distance of many. With parking available around the venue it has proved to be a great location to hold the event, which opens on Thursday September 19 at 7pm until 11pm for Bingo Night. There is free entry, open to everyone, providing a range of fairground rides – suitable for the whole family.

Then the main festival kicks off on Friday September 20, 6pm to midnight, with live bands throughout the evening. Saturday September 21 also sees the Family Fun Day, open from noon to midnight. As well as the fairground which is there throughout the festival, there will be an arts and craft tent, circus skills workshops, a climbing wall and bouncy castles. And to get everybody into the festival vibe, an oompah band will be playing in the afternoon and evening. There will also be performances by Sleaford Gymnastics Club and the GO Dance studios during the day. More bands will play into the evening.

No-one will go thirsty with 40 real ales including Heckington 8 Sail Brewery and Poachers’ of North Hykeham, 19 ciders, four continental beers and a standard bar including lager, wine, soft drinks, spirits on offer. There is even a dedicated gin and schnapps bar.

Last year Round Table raised over £7,000 for charity and good causes and they aim to better that in 2019. This year’s key charities are Headway, who provide support to adults suffering brain injury in Sleaford, the Sleaford Community Minibus, SHOCK Sleaford defibrillator campaign and many local groups.

James Lowe, event manager said: “Whatever the weather it will be a great event, but we do have a large heated marquee just in case.”

Entry on Friday and Saturday is £3 adults, £2 children each day.