Best ever Easter egg trail at Rauceby Hall

Fantastic sunny weather on Easter Sunday brought masses of families out to enjoy meeting spring lambs and an Easter egg trail at Rauceby hall.

The event was held for a seventh year in the gardens and grounds of the impressive house, opened by kind permission of owner Gillian Hoare to raise funds for St Peter’s Church.

Easter egg hunt at Rauceby Hall with visits to the lambing sheds at Rauceby Hall Farm. L-R Angus Black 8, Henry Cook 6, Alice Cook 10 and Charlie Cook 7 of Sleaford. EMN-190422-095315001

Organiser Jonathan Hoare said: “The event was our best yet. We were so very lucky with the weather.

“We had 318 entrants for the Easter egg trail and we had only budgeted for 300.”

Trails were then offered at a doscounted rate.

Lots of families visited with grandparents and friends as well as the egg trail participants and so he estimated having hosted around 1,000 people.

Easter egg hunt at Rauceby Hall with visits to the lambing sheds at Rauceby Hall Farm. L-R Lottie Ireland 8, Davey Drozd 9 and Lyra Drozd 6. EMN-190422-095331001

Profits on the day were up by 40 per cent on last year and brought in a whopping £2,040.

Families loved looking at the new arrivals in the lambing sheds too.

Mr Hoare said: “We are so very grateful to all the visitors and the people who helped with manning the event. It is always very hard to estimate numbers and as it is for charity.

“The event is very weather dependent. We had a huge number of compliments and the most enjoyable part of the day was seeing so many people taking advantage of the garden and the good weather and throwing down a rug and enjoying what is a real family event.”

Easter egg hunt at Rauceby Hall with visits to the lambing sheds at Rauceby Hall Farm. L-R Zoey 5, Emily 7 and Darcey 8 find a clue. EMN-190422-095239001

Hotdogs and cold drinks were also sell-outs.

Jonathan commented: “We only charge for the trail, I think this means that people are more willing to support the teas and cakes, refreshments and tombola.

“We intend to continue to develop the event as it is very enjoyable to put on. We will also try to improve the visitor experience, but there is of course a charitable element to the event which means that we have to keep our overheads low to ensure the maximum benefit to the cause we are supporting.”