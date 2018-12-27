Blankney Hunt meets to keep tradition alive

The Boxing Day meeting of the hounds, horses and riders of the Blankney Hunt passed peacefully this year - unlike scenes in other parts of the country where there were clashes with anti-hunting protesters.

A huge crowd turned out to meet the animals at the new location for this traditional festive meeting - Eastgate car park.

Blankney Hunt meet in East Gate car park, Sleaford. EMN-181227-111154001

The venue was switched last year after Lincolnshire Police announced it would no longer provide cover to keep traffic away from horses and followers spilling into the road at the Market Place. Rather than requesting the road be closed for an hour, Hunt organisers arranged to the use Eastgate car park instead.

There were a small number of protestors in evidence in Sleaford on the day, but no incident.

