Central Lincolnshire Local plan revisions - councils still want more homes

Central Lincolnshire’s housing need has dropped by more than 400 a year according to the latest figures – but council bosses still want more built to promote economic growth.

The Central Lincolnshire Local Plan was adopted in 2017 and covers North Kesteven, West Lindsey and the City of Lincoln.

However, changes to Government policy have sparked a series of revisions which are currently out for consultation – due to close July 18.

According to the documents, recent Government guidance on calculating Central Lincolnshire’s Housing need has seen it decrease from 1,540 dwellings a year, to 1,083.

However, those behind the plans want the target to range between that figure and an upper level of 1,300 houses.

They say the new “range” will allow the council to deliver more homes and regeneration, meet targets and provide more choice.

The documents state: “Central Lincolnshire remains a pro-growth area with aspirations to enhance the provision of jobs and housing, and boosting the local economy.

“As such, and given that the previous assessment of needs was substantially higher than the new Local Housing Need, it is proposed that the Local Plan seeks to facilitate (but not necessarily require delivery of) an aspirational higher housing figure.”

The plan also asks for people’s views on how the housing and potential growth will be distributed around towns and villages, as well as policies including employment land, town centres and high streets, tourism and environmental policies.

For instance, it suggests setting energy performance standards for new builds and support for schemes which make a positive contribution to tackling climate changes.

It also asks for comments on whether the future of RAF Scampton should be managed through the local plan and what the policy could seek to achieve for the site.

Once consultation closes, responses will be considered and further engagement will take place from February or March next year.

For more click here/visit: https://central-lincs.inconsult.uk/consult.ti/CLLP.Issues.Options/consultationHome