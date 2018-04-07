Children enjoy trip to the pictures

Our nostalgia photos this week take us back to February 1969.

These smiling young faces tucking into their sweets, lollies, ice creams and popcorn are Sleaford area children at the town’s Picturedrome cinema.

Youngsters at the Sleaford Picturedrome matinee showings in February 1969. EMN-180329-153459001

The venue, which still stands on Southgate, but is now home to Heat nightclub and Reel sports bar, had been putting on matinee performances to keep the youngsters entertained while not in school.

It seemed like a good idea at the time - maybe something to be recreated these days?

Were you one of these children sitting in the rows of seats waiting for the movie to start rolling?

