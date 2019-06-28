Chow Down festival at Lincoln Castle

Following the belting success of the Easter Weekender at Lincoln Castle, which saw 15,000 food and drink fans descend on the grounds, Chow Down returns with the Summer Weekender from Friday, June 28, to Sunday, June 30.

With a sumptuous line-up of indie food, live music and children’s entertainment, Lincoln Castle will be celebrating the second weekend of summer in style.

Some of the highlights include classic Greek street food, loaded waffles, savoury blinis, Middle-Eastern inspired kebabs and, of course, vegan/vegetarian options.

There will also be a collection of craft beer, spirits and soft drinks, and even a prosecco van, serving up all varieties of cocktails.

Aside from the grub, Chow Down also has a stellar music line-up for the weekend.

Lincoln Soul Club will be returning for a Friday night takeover, with Manchester natives and Chow Down residents Soul Boutique soundtracking the Saturday, fresh from their appearance at the Parklife Festival.

‘Lincoln’s best kept secret’ Barefoot Vinyl will also be joining the line-up for a full day session on Sunday.