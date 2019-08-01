Civic Trust and Town Council to host historic Celebrating Sleaford Day

Sleaford Civic Trust is working with the Town Council to host a ‘Celebrating Sleaford Day’ event on Saturday, August 10 at the Town Hall.

Anyone can go along to this event between 10am and 4pm, which will feature the work of the Trust, displays of the Heart of Sleaford Project, town twinning, the Sleaford Museum and a collection of old photographs of Sleaford.

In the lobby there will be an exhibition celebrating T E Lawrence (Lawrence of Arabia) and his association with Sleaford, as he attended RAF Cranwell.