Cottage garden opens one last time in memory of plant-loving Cliff

Open garden at Chapel Street, Haconby. R-L Joan Curtis with her daughter Sharron White and son Shaun Curtis. EMN-190318-221420001
The snowdrop-filled garden of the late Cliff Curtis was opened for its final time at his home in Chapel Street, Haconby, as part of the National Gardens Scheme in aid of nursing charities.

It was opened for a weekend recently by Joan, his wife, and Sharron White, his daughter, as a tribute to him and his years of dedication.

Open garden at Chapel Street, Haconby. Kim Edmonds of Lenton. EMN-190318-221332001

The cottage garden sits behind the 300 year old cottage and visitors could view snowdrops, primroses and hellebores.

Pictured left are Joan with Sharron and son Shaun Curtis.

Open garden at Chapel Street, Haconby. L-R Toni Pittkin and Kate Phillips of Billingborough EMN-190318-221405001

Open garden at Chapel Street, Haconby. Peter and Sarah Bonney with Diana Jones (back) EMN-190318-221349001

