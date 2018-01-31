Councillors reject school’s plans for £3.7m swimming pool in Sleaford

A Sleaford school has had its bid for planning permission to build a new swimming pool rejected.

North Kesteven District Councillors voted nine votes to six, with two abstentions to refuse permission for the £3.7m pool and fitness suite complex proposed by St George’s Academy on old tennis courts at its Sleaford site.

The matter was debated for some time and a motion to accept the scheme was voted down nine votes to six before the final decision to go along with officers’ recommendation to refuse.

The pool would have been for use by the school’s own swimming education and sports, as well as being offered to the community for school and club use to fill a perceived gap in the town’s provision as it has no competitive swimming clubs.

Officers were concerned that an extra pool may harm the viability of the town’s community leisure centre pool in the long run by competing with it for users.

NKDC’s chief executive Ian Fytche has tweeted via his social media account just an hour ago: “We have invested £7million andy North Kesteven District Council to create award winning centres for sport and physical activity in Sleaford and North Hykeham. Today we will be discussing preparations for new partnership and management arrangements due to be implemented in April.”

A spokesman for North Kesteven District Council had told the Standard ahead of last night’s (Tuesday) planning sub-committee meeting: “There are no objections to the principle of a swimming pool at St George’s Academy in that the Council seeks to encourage more active lifestyles for all.

“As a statutory consultee Sport England has objected to the application and stated this would only be withdrawn subject to conditions, including a Community Use Agreement to ensure existing public facilities in Sleaford are safeguarded. As it states in the report, these have not been met so far and their objection remains. Their comments have to be taken seriously.”

Wayne Birks, principal at St George’s had told the Standard ahead of the meeting: “My governors and I have worked for several years with officers of NKDC in order to seek agreement about moving forward with plans for a swimming pool. Unfortunately, we have as yet, not been able to find common ground.”

Opting to put it before the elected members he had believed they had a strong case and hoped members would “see the merits of the proposals.”

Following the outcome of the planning meeting, Academy governors are to reconvene to consider feedback from the council and make any further decisions.