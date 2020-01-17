County losing out in road repair funding

Lincolnshire is among the worst funded counties for road infrastructure in England, with less than half the funding available to London and other key cities, according to new amalysis.

The figure has been revealed in research by the County Councils Network, and Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council says the Government’s funding regime must be sorted out this year to make it fairer for everyone.

He said: “The funding we have to maintain and improve our roads in Lincolnshire is less than half that available in London and other UK cities. We invest around £25,000 per mile in our road network, with London councils able to afford an average of £62,000 per mile.”

Coun Hill argues that although London has more traffic, it is generally travelling at lower speeds than on Lincolnshire roads. “We’ve got 5,500 miles of roads to maintain in Lincolnshire and last year we filled over 90,000 potholes across our network, coupled with investment in major highways schemes and new roads.

“Despite the fact that we’re continuing to invest more and more money into highways repairs and projects, what we need is a fairer funding deal from government.”

The County Councils Network says regional investment is wrongly skewed towards urban areas leaving motorists in rural counties as ‘poor relations’. Leaders of England’s county authorities are calling for a greater share of the government’s £2bn pothole fund, to be announced in coming weeks, and a long-term commitment to ‘level up’ investment.

Per mile, average expenditure is lowest in the East Midlands (£21,276). In contrast, London councils can spend £62,350 per mile, while eight ‘core cities’ invest £57,241.