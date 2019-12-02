County’s CallConnect bus service offering trip for £1 in festive goodwill offer

Passengers on Lincolnshire County Council’s CallConnect bus service are being offered an incredible Christmas bonus.

From December 23 until January 2 (inclusive) the countywide bus service is giving users the chance to travel free for 15s and under and only £1 for adults.

This festive offer is available for travel on all CallConnect services including pre-bookable and timetabled.

Paul Sanders, Transport Manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s great to launch this special Christmas offer and give passengers an opportunity to travel for just £1 for adults and absolutely free for our younger customers. We hope our regular bus users enjoy this bonus and new passengers try travelling by bus this Christmas.

“As we are still marking CallConnect’s 18th year in operation, we thought there would be no better way to end our birthday year with this significant offer for all passengers and to add a little Christmas cheer.”

Anyone of any age can use CallConnect’s on-demand bus services but journeys need to be booked in advance, with a minimum of one hour’s notice (subject to availability). Journeys are easy to request by phone or online. CallConnect timetabled services are available to view online: Lincsbus.info/callconnect

Maria Lyon, Transport Officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to promote an offer that can really help our customers to save money at a time of year when we all feel the pinch.

“To launch this seasonal special offer, we decided to spread some festive goodwill with members of our CallConnect team heading to the village of Brookenby on Sunday to spruce up the village bus shelter and transform it for a few hours into a little Christmas grotto. The community was very supportive and we enjoyed our visit to spread our good news”.