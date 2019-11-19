Crafts by candlelight in church

A village church near Sleaford again welcomed crowds to get in the festive mood early and grab a few interesting homemade gifts.

Crafts by Candlelight has been held annually at St Denis’ Church in Silk Willoughby for around ten years and has continued to attract Christmas gift hunters in their hundreds.

Crafts by Candlelight at St Denys' Church, Silk Willoughby. George Orriss 11, Alice Grout and Danielle Creaser of Crafty Corner. EMN-191111-121040001

This year, Saturday afternoon saw many stall holders selling a variety of goods, cards, decorations, ornaments and crafted items in the church among the pews, which were also decorated for the season.

People could also relax over a hot drink and cakes made by the volunteers and enjoy the parish church in its splendour.

Janet Johnson from the church said the excellent £820 raised will go towards the general upkeep of the church, although they have also, so far, raised £28,000 towards installing a toilet and servery for events.

She said: “It was a very successful event financially and socially, with lots of lovely crafts amd refreshments and it was very well attended.

Crafts by Candlelight at St Denys' Church, Silk Willoughby. L-R Linda Cottle and Diane Evans of Minnies Corner, with Zena Anderson. EMN-191111-120941001

“We still have a lot more to raise for the toilet project.”