Crowdfunding for 1st Wilsford Brownies

The 1st Wilsford Brownies have set up a crowdfunding page to raise funds to buy equipment for the children. On the JustGiving page, Bex Mezzo from the group says: “The Brownie group is small but we want to give the girls the best of what Brownies can offer them so fundraising helps us not have to always ask more of parents.”

The aim is to raise £1,000 but so far the page has only raised £20 through one generous donation. If you can support the group with a donation big or small, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wilsford-brownies