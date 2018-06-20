District council to launch its own lottery to help local good causes

South Kesteven District Council is inviting local good causes and charities to an event to find out more about a local lottery it is launching in the Autumn.

‘LotterySK’ aims to help raise thousands of pounds for the hundreds of local good causes and charities that work across the South Kesteven district.

Similar lotteries are already proving popular in a number of local authority areas across the country, including Corby, Melton Mowbray and Portsmouth.

LotterySK tickets will cost £1, with 60p from every ticket going directly to charities, voluntary organisations and other good causes - more than twice the proportion of the National Lottery.

The lottery will have a top weekly prize fund of £25,000 per week, with many smaller prizes also on offer.

The Deputy Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Kelham Cooke said: “We recognise the significant contribution good causes, charities and community groups make across South Kesteven and how they improve the lives of so many people in our district.

“We also know that in recent times of austerity and cuts in funding by central government, the local voluntary and community sector are often the hardest hit. Our new local lottery, LotterySK, aims to give these organisations and groups another way of raising much-needed funds.

“People who buy a ticket can do so knowing that the money goes directly to charities and good causes in our area. They can even decide exactly where their money goes. And, of course, they stand a chance of winning up to £25,000.”

Good causes that sign up to be beneficiaries of LotterySK and whose supporters purchase tickets through that charity’s dedicated webpage will receive 50p from every one of those £1 tickets sold, with the remaining 10 pence going towards a Community Fund.

Ben Speare, Managing Director of Gatherwell, the organisation that will be running the lottery on SKDC’s behalf, added: “Raising money is a perpetual challenge for charities and good causes, particularly the smallest ones. Local lotteries make the process much easier and more effective.

“If you are a good cause, charity or not-for-profit organisation, we would love to hear from you and invite you to find out more.”

The LotterySK ‘Good Causes’ launch is due to be held on Tuesday July 24 in the district, at a location to be announced. Charities and good causes should email rachael.thornton@southkesteven.gov.uk to book a place at the event or register their interest in the lottery.