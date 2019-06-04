England rugby legend Rory Underwood officially opens new hot tub showroom and industry training centre in Sleaford

Hundreds of customers attended the unveiling of the new flagship showroom and training centre for 1 Stop Spas in Sellwood Court, Sleaford on Saturday last week, officially opened by former England rugby star Rory Underwood.

Chris Brady, managing director said: “We’re completely overwhelmed by the support of our loyal customers who took the time to visit. It is our proudest moment in business.”

The firm’s Billinghay showroom re-opened as their pre-owned store after refurbishment on Friday.

1 Stop Spas new showroom opening with ribbon cut by Rory Underwood MBE. L-R Chris and Melissa Brady with Rory Underwood EMN-190527-144836001