Enjoy a countryside walk around Culverthorpe

People interested in going for a walk around the countryside of Culverthorpe and surrounding villages can join an organised event.

Join the North Kesteven Countryside Officer Jade Oliver on Tuesday February 13 for a great way to enjoy the Lincolnshire countryside, learn a new walking route or just enjoy a social walk.

This walk is 3.3 miles long and will follow footpaths and tracks taking you past Kelby, through stunning woodland scenery where snowdrops will be in full bloom.

Meet Jade at the Culverthorpe Stepping Out Car Park, nearest postcode NG32 3NJ, grid ref TF 019 398 at 10.30am. Allow 1.5 hours to complete this walk. There are also stiles on this walk.

All you need is a sturdy pair of boots and suitable clothing. Dogs welcome if kept on a short lead, refreshments provided after the walk.

For more information contact the Countryside Officer by emailing countrysidenk@1life.co.uk or call 01522 694353.

Culverthorpe is number 16 of the collection of Stepping Out walks, available to download as an easy to read booklet with step by step directions to help you along your way, from www.countrysidenk.co.uk. You can also call 01529 308207 or email discovernk@n-kesteven.gov.uk for a hardcopy to be posted to you.