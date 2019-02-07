Enjoy botanical art exhibition at Easton Walled Gardens

Following the success of last year’s event, Easton Walled Gardens is excited to announce the second botanical art exhibition.

The exhibition, entitled Plants and Pollinators will run from Saturday, February 16 to Sunday, March 17.

Visitors will have the chance to view work created by two talented artists who are well respected in the field of botanical illustration and painting.

The exhibition, which takes place in the beautifully restored Coach House, will run in conjunction with Snowdrop Week (Saturday, February 16 to Sunday, February 24).

After a career in commercial art, design and teaching, Val Littlewood is enjoying the multifaceted world of creative arts.

She has an interest in the conservation of wild bees and to that end developed a small travelling ‘BUZZ’ exhibition which showcases 24 British Wild Bees and their flowers.

As the resident botanical art tutor at Easton Walled Gardens, Dawn Wright’s enthusiasm, knowledge and expertise of botanical drawing and painting really brings out the natural creativity within her students.

Dawn’s work has received ’highly commended’ for the Joyce Cuming Award at The Society of Botanical Artists’ Annual Exhibition.

Garden admission applies. It is free admission for Friends of Easton Walled Garden.

To find out more about visit www.visiteaston.co.uk/whats-on/event-calendar#Botanical-Art-Exhibition-2018