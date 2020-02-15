Enjoy talk all about planes and aviation

The next meeting of the Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society will feature a talk by David Cotton entitled ‘The Hawker Hurricane - The Forgotten Warrior Workhorse’.

During the talk, David will describe the aircraft’s roles in the Battle of Britain and the years that followed.

Inspired by his father who served in the Royal Marine Commandos in World War Two, David took an avid interest in all aspects of the conflict, which led to an interest in researching all aspects of aviation from biplanes to jets.

All are welcome to attend the talk.

It will be held on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 7.30pm in the The Legion, in Southgate, Sleaford.