Entries open for an NCCD competition

As part of their season of illustration, the National Centre for Craft and Design, in Sleaford, has launched an illustrated short story competition for children and young people.

The Picture this Story competition celebrates the forthcoming exhibition Quentin Blake & John Yeoman: 50 Years of Children’s Books.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190104-132601001

Entrants are encouraged to take inspiration from the work of Quentin Blake and John Yeoman and use their own imagination to create an original short story with accompanying pictures.

There are three age categories; five to nine years, 10-13 years and 14-18 years, and stories should be no more than 500 words and can include up to four pictures.

Lucy Lumb, visual arts development co-ordinator from NCCD, said: “We are delighted to be launching this competition, and can’t wait to see and read all the entries.

“We are looking for original stories and pictures that really work together to tell the story, with the pictures helping the reader to understand the characters or places - a key strength of the illustrations in the exhibition.”

Visit: www.nccd.org.uk/competition