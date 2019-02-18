Ex-Red Arrow gets help with Sahara trek

Recently retired Red Arrow pilot, Squadron Leader Mike Child, gave an entertaining and informative talk to members of Sleaford and District Lions at their latest meeting.

The Squadron Leader is now based at RAF Coningsby and talked about the Red Arrows history, formation flying and all the logistics involved with the running of this great British and RAF heritage.

He was presented with a cheque for £200 by Lions Club President Sue La Roche to help towards an upcoming trek he is due to make across the Sahara desert.

All monies raised by his talks, as well as the sponsorship of the trek will go to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, which Lions Club members all agreed was a very worthwhile cause.

The club will be making a further donation to the Air Ambulance in the near future.