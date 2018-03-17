Expansion plans for farm shop business

A village farm shop and garden centre has hopes to expand and owners are appealing to customers to bear with them during the upheaval.

Manor Farm Shop at Leasingham on Moor Lane is hoping, subject to acquiring planning permission from the district council, to expand its garden centre space and create a new coffee shop on site, but Debbie Burton said despite the current disruption during preparation it was still ‘business as usual’.

She said: “We still have our extensive range of bedding plants available this year and a huge variety of hanging baskets will be available.

“We have moved the polytunnel (to the rear of the site) to create more space to hopefully have a coffee shop and a larger area for our perennials and shrubs, subject to acquiring planning permission,” she said.

“We are in the early stages of drawing up plans but people may have noticed the disruption, it is business as usual.”

The business also sells poultry and animal feeds and has its own butcher’s shop.