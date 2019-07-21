Explore temporary artworks installed around Waddington as part of NK Walking Festival

Three artists will lead a guided walk along the Waddington Heritage Trail next weekend, as part of the NK Walking Festival.

This free walk will take people through Waddington, starting in the lower village and taking people up to the older part of the village.

The walk will include readings at the locations of three large-scale temporary artworks by artists Andrew Bracey, Danica Maier (both from Waddington), and Sarah Bennett.

The artists are currently undertaking research in the Tennyson Research Centre in Lincoln, which has resulted in these new artworks.

The walk will also take in the Waddington Heritage Trail (launched in summer 2017) and sculptural artworks by Grennan Sperandio.

The walk takes approximately three hours, including readings and comfort breaks.

It runs alongside a free family art workshop running from 2pm to 4pm at St Michael’s Church on the High Street.

The drop-in workshop will invite participants to ‘converse’ with Tennyson by exploring and rearranging a selection of his poems.