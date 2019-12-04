Fantastic light display switches on

The big switch-on of the now legendary Christmas light display on a residential street in Ruskington saw crowds and carol singers turn out on Sunday evening.

It has traditionally seen the homes of Jacky Cooper and Val Midgley festooned with lights, inviting families to admire and donate to a number of charitable causes. This time it is spread across 89, 91 and 93 Elmtree Road in the village.

Elmtree Road big christmas lights switch-on for charities. L-R Eloise Gaskin 6, Emily Gaskin 10 and Erica Gaskin of Sleaford. EMN-190212-173747001

Young children sang carols before the lights were turned on and youngsters met Santa in his grotto for gifts, biscuits and juice, with mulled wine for the grown ups.

Jacky Cooper had been unable to organise many lights for last year after having a brain operation and this time had help from a number of willing parents who were keen not to let the children miss out on this festive treat.

She said: “It was strange leaving some of the jobs to other people. After my operation there was no way I could manage on my own and Val had broken her wrist soon after.”

The lights will be on from 3.30pm to 9pm every night until January 5.

Elmtree Road big christmas lights switch-on for charities. Jacky Cooper. EMN-190212-173801001

A collection box in the garden will see donations from visitors to see the lights go to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, St Barnabas Hospice, St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice and a local wildlife rescue centre to be confirmed.

Jacky said: “We had a reasonable amount donated in the buckets on Sunday and everyone enjoyed it despite the cold sand I am sure more donations will follow.

“I would like to thank all those who helped and for any donations.”

She added: “We can always do with extra lights to add to the display.”