‘Fantastical art’ exhibition now on at the NCCD

A ‘fantastical art’ exhibition at the National Centre for Craft and Design is offering visitors the chance to come up with their own creations.

Award-winning design duo ‘NEON’ (Mark Nixon and Viliina Koivisto) present their ‘Fantastical Architecture, Art and Design NEON: In the Studio’ at the NCCD, in Carre Street, Sleaford.

New art and architecture exhibition by NEON, at National Centre for Craft and Design. One of the artists Viliina Koivisto. EMN-180723-103414001

The free exhibition is on now and runs until October 7.

A launch event, which included a tour and disco, was held last Saturday.

The five-year retrospective exhibition includes a public studio space for the development of new project ideas for the local community, which the public can get involved in.

NEON have already transformed the main gallery at NCCD into a design studio, engaging visitors with the design and making process of a new intervention for Navigation Yard in Sleaford. This will culminate in a free public sharing event on Saturday, October 6.

New art and architecture exhibition by NEON, at National Centre for Craft and Design. One of the artists Mark Nixon. EMN-180723-103403001

A spokesman for the NCCD said: “Exploring the overlap between architecture, design and art, for NEON, design is a process of invention and discovery that considers relevant social, economic and technological factors within a scope of work. The duo focuses on opportunities and challenges to create surprising, but relevant design concepts, utilising everyday materials in extraordinary ways.”

Artists Mark and Vilina said: “A key aim of the exhibition, live studio and the new project with the people of Sleaford is to demystify what it means to work in a creative profession.

“We hope that visitors to the exhibition will leave with a new way of viewing their everyday environment, feel creatively empowered and see new potential in everyday materials.”

Families can enjoy free, drop-in and design themed activities every Tuesday in the summer holidays from 10am -2pm. The activities look at how everyday materials can be manipulated in extraordinary ways.