Farming world explained at open day events

Farm gates were flung open for Sleaford area’s popular Open Farm Sunday event.
The scheme is organised by Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) – the leading organisation promoting sustainable food and farming – and helps show people the role farmers play in food production and looking after the countryside.
Two farms opened up locally – The Inkpot organic permaculture farm at Scredington run by Hannah Thorogood and Lodge Farm Burton Pedwardine run by father and son Michael and Robert Coy.
The Inkpot saw about 200 people come along, from as far as Chesterfield, Birmingham and Huntingdon specifically to see how permaculture is used and regenerative grazing techniques. They enjoyed the barbecue and produce stall
Robert Coy said they had over 600 people at his farm, asking lots of good questions, with the tractor rides and the rare baby spinach harvester providing the biggest attractions, as well as ales from the local brewery.