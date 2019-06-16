Farming world explained at open day events

Farm gates were flung open for Sleaford area’s popular Open Farm Sunday event.

The scheme is organised by Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) – the leading organisation promoting sustainable food and farming – and helps show people the role farmers play in food production and looking after the countryside.

Lodge Farm, Burton Pedwardine. Karen Newton with Riley Jessop 8 of Roxholm EMN-191006-110933001

Two farms opened up locally – The Inkpot organic permaculture farm at Scredington run by Hannah Thorogood and Lodge Farm Burton Pedwardine run by father and son Michael and Robert Coy.

The Inkpot saw about 200 people come along, from as far as Chesterfield, Birmingham and Huntingdon specifically to see how permaculture is used and regenerative grazing techniques. They enjoyed the barbecue and produce stall

Robert Coy said they had over 600 people at his farm, asking lots of good questions, with the tractor rides and the rare baby spinach harvester providing the biggest attractions, as well as ales from the local brewery.

The Inkpot Farm, Scredington. Katie Cotton and Madeleine Cotton 5 of Scredington. EMN-191006-111112001

The Inkpot Farm, Scredington. Jackie Robertson with Scott Robertson 10 of Scredington EMN-191006-111132001

The Inkpot Farm, Scredington. L-R Kate Thorogood, Sarah Ide, Barbara Liberty, Kerry King, Helen White EMN-191006-111146001

Lodge Farm, Burton Pedwardine. L-R Johanna Musson, Sue Green, Alistair Green and Dayy O'Shea of NFU. EMN-191006-111023001

Lodge Farm, Burton Pedwardine. Lisa Steels and Kevin Stray with Noah Stray 2 of Heckington EMN-191006-110955001

Lodge Farm, Burton Pedwardine. Caroline Johnson with L-R Rosie Johnson 12, Wilfred Johnson 4 and Matilda Johnson 8. EMN-191006-111037001

Lodge Farm, Burton Pedwardine. Olivia Coy 4 with her aunt Annabel Coy of Burton Pedwardine. EMN-191006-111054001