Festive fayre in Billingborough

An annual Christmas Fayre will be held in a village near Sleaford this weekend - and there is fun for the whole family guaranteed .

The event will take place on Saturday, November 23 at St Andrew’s Church, in Billingborough.

The fayre will run between 10am and 2pm, with lots to see and do on the day.

Visitors are invited to take their own photos of Santa, who will be arriving in the village for an appearance at the fayre between 11am and 1pm.

Other attractions will include a face painting stall, lucky dip, games, gifts, a cake stall, refreshments, a raffle, bric a brac and much more.

Why not buy a festive gift for your loved one or try your hand on a lucky dip to win prizes. Organisers say this event could be the perfect start to the festive season.