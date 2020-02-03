Festive lights raise over £700 for charities

Neighbours in Ruskington have raised £703.49 for four local charities from donations by people who flocked to see their spectacular Christmas light show in Elmtree Road.

Jacky Cooper at number 89, along with Val and Mike Midgley of number 91 and their neighbour at 93 festooned their homes and gardens with yuletide figures and lights, launched by a big switch-on for crowds of families along with carols and Santa giving out gifts, drinks and biscuits. Kind volunteers helped as Jacky was still recovering from a major brain operation and Val from a wrist operation.

Half the money will go to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, with the rest shared between St Barnabas and St Andrew’s Hospices and Great Hale Hedgehog Rescue.

Mrs Cooper thanked everyone for supporting the display. Sadly, some of the donations were stolen from the sealed buckets one night.

Pictured at the switch-on, from left - Val Midgley, Laura Gill, Father Christmas and Sarah Midgley.