Festive villagers help collect cash for cancer charities

Festive villagers in Billingborough have presented fundraising cheques amounting to more than £2,500 for two cancer charities.

From December 9 to 21, a team of volunteers from the village took Santa and his sleigh around homes in the villages of Millthorpe, Pointon, Billingborough, Horbling, Threekingham, Folkingham and Osbournby, collecting £2,453 in donations for Lincolnshire Children’s Palliative, Oncology and Bereavement Services.

In the run up to New Year's Eve the Fortescue Arms in Billingborough held a series of events raising money for Debbie Chssum's 14th Marathon in April 2020 in aid of the Ovacome ovarian cancer charity. The total raised was �2,100. Pictured, from left - Steve Rudge - landlord, with front of house staff Lindsay Grove, Libby Sadler and Kate Crunkhorn, with Debbie Chessum. EMN-200120-145324001

This amazing figure was followed up with another impressive effort when, during the run up to New Year’s Eve, the Fortescue Arms pub in Billingborough held a series of events raising money for Debbie Chessum, a member of the Community Santa Sleigh Team who will be doing her 14th London Marathon in April in aid of Ovacome ovarian cancer charity.

The total raised by the pub towards her chosen charity was £2,100.

Debbie said: “Huge thanks go to the landlord Steve Rudge and all his amazing members of staff for their hard work during this busy period.”

A group of the sleigh team volunteers met on Saturday at the Fortescue Arms to present the sleigh money to Lincolnshire Children’s Palliative, Oncology and Bereavement Services and for Debbie to receive her donation towards her target for Ovacome from the pub.

Debbie lost her mum, aged 66, in 2016 to ovarian cancer.